GALVESTON
In an unprecedented move for one of the most popular tourist destinations in Texas, city of Galveston leaders ordered its entertainment venues to shut down and its restaurants and bars to close off seating Tuesday as they worked to discourage thousands of visitors from descending on the island while preventing large gatherings among locals.
Grocery stores will remain open, city officials said.
With regional schools canceled or on extended spring breaks, the city of Galveston doesn’t need Houstonians, looking for something to do, to travel to the island as cities attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus, Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“Playtime is over,” said Yarbrough, who signed the orders Tuesday afternoon.
On the same day, Galveston County leaders took a starkly different approach, insisting they don’t have the authority, or the inclination, to order a countywide closure of establishments and no mainland cities in the county had, as of Tuesday, ordered closures of restaurants and bars.
Galveston’s orders required that all bars, entertainment venues and tourist attractions, such as the popular Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier and Moody Gardens, close at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Restaurants are required to close their dining rooms, serving customers with to-go and delivery orders only beginning 5 a.m. today. Galveston is following the lead of other cities in Texas, including Houston and Dallas in restricting gatherings at bars, restaurants and venues.
During a normal year, Galveston attracts 7.2 million tourists.
COUNTY CONFUSION
The city of Galveston’s announcement on Tuesday stood in stark contrast to comments made by top Galveston County officials, who said they were not ready to order county-wide closures of bars and restaurants.
In fact, the county officials said they weren’t even sure they could give such an order.
At a press conference held to announce the county’s second presumptively positive case of coronavirus, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry and local health authority Philip Keiser were pressed about why they hadn’t followed the lead of Harris County in ordering businesses to close or limit themselves to take-out service only.
“We’re looking into that to make sure we understand what we as a county and we as a health district have the legal authority to do,” Keiser said. “We’re still assessing what we should do.”
Keiser didn’t know whether the health district has the authority to revoke business’ operating licenses during a health emergency to compel them to close, he said. He believed county officials had “a few days to a week” to make a decision about bar closures, he said.
Henry didn’t believe he had the power as the county judge to order closure of bars or restaurants, he said.
“I do not believe I have the legal authority to do that,” Henry said. “Let’s talk about the U.S. Constitution, which forbids me from depriving you of liberty or property without due process.”
City leaders have powers that Henry doesn’t as a county judge, he said.
“The cities can make their decisions themselves, they’ve got the same information I’ve got,” Henry said.
Both men avoided saying whether they thought individual municipal governments should follow the city of Galveston’s lead and order closures.
“My hesitance is that the flip side is worth seeing,” Keiser said. “We’re seeing widespread panic, we’re seeing buying sprees, we’re seeing critical loss of businesses. We want to make sure we get it right.”
WHAT’S OPEN, WHAT’S CLOSED
Bars that have restaurants can serve their customers food to go, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. Bars can serve sealed beer and wine with the food to go, as long as the bar doesn’t have a license to sell hard liquor, per state law, Barnett said.
The order doesn’t apply to hotel restaurants, which may only feed hotel guests and are encouraged to practice social distancing.
The order came only hours after the Galveston County Health District announced its second presumptive positive case of coronavirus and its first suspected case of community spread, which means the patient did not travel recently or come into contact with a known coronavirus case.
“We want to send a message that we’re trying to protect our people,” Yarbrough said.
BUSINESSES REACT
The announcement is understandable but definitely concerning for Galveston’s restaurant and bar industry, said Concetta Maceo-Sims, manager of operations at Maceo Spice & Import Co., 2706 Market St.
Maceo-Sims is going to shift to take-away and delivery orders and will encourage people to buy merchandise from the online store, she said.
She wants to keep her 12 employees as long as she can, but she can’t pay them if the business isn’t making money, she said.
“We are a service industry-based town,” Maceo-Sims said. “Most of the people here are in the industry or own a business.”
The food and beverage and entertainment industries are key sectors of Galveston’s economy.
In 2017, 6,462 people, 17.7 percent of the total 36,500 jobs, worked in accommodations or food services, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The sectors are key in a tourism industry that, in 2018, generated $1.2 billion in total business sales, according to the Galveston Park Board of Trustees.
Statewide, the restaurant industry employs 1.4 million people, according to the Texas Restaurant Association.
The association projects 25 percent to 30 percent of the state’s more than 50,000 restaurants, about 12,500 to 15,000, will close if patronage continues to decline.
Restaurants and bars make up the majority of businesses on the island, Galveston Restaurant Association President James Clark said.
Dropping dining room services means less money coming in the door, he said. Clark estimates businesses will have to drop their staff to 20 percent of current capacity, he said.
“I want to be the forever optimist in this scenario and hope that we’ll be able to reduce, conserve and come back,” Clark said.
But it will be a challenge, he said.
In the meantime, people should order take-out and buy gift cards from their favorite local establishments, he said.
‘UNCERTAINTY AND WORRY’
On Tuesday afternoon, before the order went out, Murphy’s Irish Pub, 213 22nd St., was barely at a quarter capacity on St. Patrick’s Day, demonstrating the toll of the coronavirus crisis, manager Hugh Marney said.
“This is basically the Superbowl for Irish pubs,” Marney said.
The bar will follow the order and understands any decision the city makes, Marney said.
“There’s just a lot of uncertainty and worry,” Marney said.
The bar does have a kitchen that it could set up for to-go orders, he said.
If things got bad, it could mean laying off employees with the promise of returning to work when the bar could reopen, Marney said.
Popular restaurant The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd., already had been transitioning to to-go orders only before the announcement, owner Dennis Byrd said.
It’s a matter of planning ahead, Byrd said.
“We always figure it out,” Byrd said. “We are committed to this community.”
It might be clunky at first to transition staff to take-out only, Byrd said. Revenue will drop, especially revenues from alcohol, which make up about 30 percent of his business, Byrd said.
But Byrd already is looking ahead to reopening to full-service dining, whenever that might be.
“We are going to have the biggest party you’ve ever seen,” Byrd said.
Henry and Keiser are incompetent "leaders". I shall remember that for the next election!
