SANTA FE
A state-appointed psychiatrist has declared Dimitrios Pagourtzis incompetent to stand trial, attorneys said on Monday.
Pagourtzis is accused of killing 10 people and wounding 13 others in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in May 2018.
Pagourtzis' capital murder trial was scheduled to begin in Fort Bend County in February, but after Monday’s announcement, that date is now off the table, defense attorney Nick Poehl said.
“The state’s expert came back and agreed that he was not competent,” Poehl said. “The state agreed to not contest that anymore.”
Pagourtzis' attorneys and prosecutors met Monday morning with Galveston County 122nd District Court Judge John Ellisor to discuss the most recent results, agreeing to lift a gag order that had been in place and to finalize an order finding Pagourtzis incompetent later this week, Poehl said.
Monday’s decision brings to an end several months of back-and-forth between parties over Pagourtzis’ mental competency that culminated in three different experts examining him.
In September, Ellisor ordered Houston psychologist Karen Gollaher to evaluate Pagourtzis and determine whether he was competent to stand trial. Gollaher was intended to be an outside expert, independent of both prosecutors and Pagourtzis’ defense team.
Ellisor more recently ordered Houston psychiatrist Dr. Victor R. Scarano, an expert hired by the District Attorney’s Office, to be allowed to examine Pagourtzis and evaluate his competency. It was the third evaluation done on Pagourtzis, after Gollaher’s and one completed by his defense team.
Poehl in August filed a motion requesting an independent psychiatrist evaluate Pagourtzis to determine whether he’s competent to stand trial, court records show.
Pagourtzis’ mental health had deteriorated since he was arrested, and he had no understanding of the legal proceedings underway against him, Poehl said in an affidavit. Pagourtzis has been held in isolation since he was booked into the county jail on May 18, 2018.
Asking for a competency hearing is not the same as pleading insanity, Poehl said. An insanity defense is about a person’s mental state at the time a crime was committed, Poehl said.
Competency is about a person’s state of mind in the present.
Ellisor initially appointed Scarano as the independent expert, but later appointed Gollaher because Scarano had already been hired as an expert witness by prosecutors.
Now that Pagourtzis is officially found incompetent, players on both sides plan to expedite the process going forward, Poehl said.
“The next step is to get him a bed in a state psychiatric facility,” Poehl said. “There’s been some media coverage recently, the wait times to get a bed can get long — somewhere in the seven to eight months.”
But attorneys plan to try and speed up that process, Poehl said.
If the judge ultimately finds Pagourtzis incompetent, as expected, then the court is required to send Pagourtzis to a mental health facility for a maximum of 120 days, at which point he will return before the court for a competency restoration determination, officials said.
If still found incompetent, attorneys have several options, Petroff said in a previous interview with The Daily News. But for a violent offense, the state can seek to have him committed to a maximum security unit.
Pagourtzis could then be re-examined at any time if the state, defense or facility requests it, Petroff said.
