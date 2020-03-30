TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Dike will remain open as long as users of the popular recreational site continue to practice safe distancing prescribed by officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the county.
“So far, everybody has been following good separation practices,” Mayor Matt Doyle said. “So if you want the dike to stay open, don’t go congregating in big groups and standing too close together.”
The dike is a levee projecting nearly 5 miles into Galveston Bay from the southeastern-most section of Texas City. It’s a popular driving, walking, fishing, picnic and gathering destination for locals.
On Sunday, Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough made an unprecedented decision to close public beaches on Galveston Island in an attempt to drive away visitors and avoid unsafe gatherings.
“The mayor of Galveston did the right thing,” Doyle said. “I don’t think 90 percent of the people that go to the beach in Galveston even know about the dike. So we don’t want them coming over here to gather as long as the restrictions are in place.”
Anglers would be most affected by a decision to close the dike, Doyle said. Texas City doesn’t have any other fishing launches with public access except at Moses Lake, which is closed because of repairs to the flood gate.
If the city shuts down the dike, it will shut down the levee also, other than the portion that goes out to Grand Cay, and that will be patrolled, Doyle said.
Grand Cay Harbour is a waterfront housing development on Galveston Bay, north of the dike.
