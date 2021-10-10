In a few weeks, High Island residents will decide whether to support an $8.5 million bond proposition aimed at renovating district facilities and adding security upgrades to aging buildings.
Much of the High Island Independent School District bond revenue would pay for upgrades to the district’s main building, which houses elementary and high school classes, a 72-year-old facility, said Crystal Larson, district business manager.
The bond would add $9.08 to the monthly taxes for residents with a $100,000 house and $21.40 monthly to taxes for residents with a $200,000 house, according to the school district. The tax rate would not change for residents who are 65 or older with homesteaded homes, according to the district.
The bond would fund umerous of upgrades, such as renovations to the science lab and kindergarten room, new lighting, upgrading bathrooms and more electrical outlets to accommodate the growing use of technology in the classroom, Larson said.
The district also needs to replace some air conditioning units, she said.
“The salt air eats them up down here,” Larson said.
The district would also add security updates by installing bullet-resistant film on the entry doors and replacing some fencing that’s falling down.
Knocking down the building and constructing a new one would be incredibly expensive, so the district wants the bond to pay for work needed to keep the buildings in useable condition, she said.
“It’s things that will help this building last another 20, 30 years,” Larson said.
The district would also purchase a few vehicles and upgrade the field house with a new roof, air conditioning, lighting and laundry equipment, she said.
Residents can attend a community meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Matthews United Methodist Church in the education building, 1308 Weeks Ave., to learn more about the bond, Larson said.
Early voting is from Oct. 18 through Oct. 29. Election Day is Nov. 2.
