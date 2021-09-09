GALVESTON
A young girl from Galveston County has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Galveston County Health District.
The girl, who was younger than age 10, died on Sept. 7, the health district said.
She was the first person younger than 10 whose death was attributed to COVID-19 in Galveston County.
The health district didn't release more information about where the girl was from. Throughout the pandemic, the district has declined to release names, hometowns or other identifying information about local COVID-19 fatalities.
The girl attended school in Galveston County, the health district said. The district doesn't believe she contracted the virus at her school, however, officials said.
The district didn't immediately release information on whether the child had pre-existing health conditions that would have made her particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 infections. That still was under investigation, a district spokeswoman said.
To date, at least 466 people in Galveston County have died with COVID-19, according to the health district. The girl is the only person younger than age 20 whose death has been attributed to the virus. Only one other death in a person younger than 30 has been attributed to the virus in the county.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
