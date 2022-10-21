Early voting times and locations for Nov. 8 elections to federal, state, municipal and public school district offices and on various ballot propositions.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Early voting times and locations for Nov. 8 elections to federal, state, municipal and public school district offices and on various ballot propositions.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Polls are open and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Polls are open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.
Election Day is Nov. 8
• Main Early Voting Polling Place: Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St., first floor break room
Galveston
• Bacliff: Fire Station, 600 Grand Ave.
• Bayou Vista: MUD 12 Building, second floor, 2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300
• Crystal Beach: Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87
• Dickinson: Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3
City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3
• Friendswood: Chamber of commerce, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive
• Galveston:
County Courthouse, 722 21st St., second floor
Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., Room 116
Galveston ISD Administration Building, 3904 Ave. T
• Hitchcock: Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 633 state Highway 6
• High Island: 2116 Sixth St.
• Jamaica Beach: Seaside Church, 16534 Termini San Luis Pass Road
• Kemah: Community Center, 800 Harris Ave.
• La Marque: Community Room, 1109 B Bayou Road
Fire station, 5715 Texas Ave.
• League City: Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway
League City EMS, 260 FM 270
Public works building, 1701 W. League City Parkway
Fire Station No. 4, 175 Bay Area Blvd.
Recreation Center, 400 W. Walker
• Texas City: Carver Park Community Center, 6415 Park Ave., Thomas Carter Room
Nessler Community Center, Surf Room, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
• Santa Fe: Santa Fe Museum, 13304 state Highway 6,
West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6, Court Room
For sample ballots, visit galvestonvotes.org
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.