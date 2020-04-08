In the COVID-19 era, frequent mention is made of the “most vulnerable,” referring to those who might be most adversely affected by the virus itself, and to those living alone. It especially relates to elders and disabled people fending for themselves, hidden from their neighbors and, in many cases, restricting all physical interaction in compliance with medical advice to self-isolate.
That’s where care networks can help, allowing people to check on neighbors to see whether they’re all right behind closed doors, advocates say.
Some communities, such as the small Galveston County city of Hitchcock, have civil servants who, even before the COVID-19 emergency, regularly checked in on isolated neighbors.
The Hitchcock Police Department’s R-U-OK program assigned every officer three senior or disabled residents in the community to adopt, checking in on them and creating a master list of those residents’ phone numbers.
“We’ve kept it up during the crisis, mostly by phone,” Police Chief Wilmon Smith said. “We check on them regularly, and we’ve run into some who need medication or need food. A lot of time, they’re prideful and don’t want to ask for help.”
Some neighborhoods have taken the well-being of their vulnerable neighbors into their own hands, such as The Caring Circle created by a group of residents in Galveston’s Evia subdivision.
Maryellen LeDuc was inspired by the plight of a friend’s husband who fell when his wife was out of town tending to their hospitalized son in Corpus Christi, she said.
“He lay there for three days,” LeDuc said. “She couldn’t get him on the phone and finally called us and said, ‘Would you mind going over?’”
LeDuc and her husband rushed over, found the door unlocked and their neighbor severely dehydrated and in need of medical care, she said.
“Long story short, they took him to the hospital via ambulance, he was admitted, then had a fall when he was in the hospital and went to a nursing facility to recover,” she said. “Then the lockdown happened, and by the time his wife returned, she couldn’t see him.”
The wife, 80, suffers from asthma and allergies, returned home sick and has been convalescing.
“The thing is I know that in this community, people have means to take care of themselves, but I saw a need,” LeDuc said. “There’s a significant number of us in the neighborhood at the age of vulnerability to coronavirus. All we needed to do was send out an email every day saying, ‘How are you? What do you need?’”
LeDuc had the idea and neighbor Emily Bowers had the office savvy to put together an email network of residents. Now she hits send, and those on the list respond each day either to LeDuc or her friend Alane Nuzum.
“If we don’t hear from somebody in a few days, we check in,” LeDuc said. “Most of the time it’s ‘We’re OK, but don’t take us off the list.’”
Neighbors have responded by saying they’re fine but would like to add another neighbor to the list, LeDuc said.
One couple on the list, retired physicians, offered their help if they’re needed to check on someone, LeDuc said.
“This is a very scary time and people are worried, and so many people are alone,” LeDuc said. “And when you’re alone, it’s even worse. It has been a comfort to some people. My eyes were certainly opened by the gentleman who fell and needed help. He could have died.”
