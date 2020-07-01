GALVESTON
For the first time in nearly three weeks, the Galveston County Health District on Wednesday announced local deaths connected to the coronavirus.
The five coronavirus deaths, dating back as much as a week, increased the total number of Galveston County deaths attributed to the coronavirus to 45 people.
The deaths included four men and a woman. They occurred between June 23 and June 30, according to the health district.
Wednesday’s deaths are the first announced by the health district since June 11. The five deaths matched the most COVID-19 deaths announced in a single day in Galveston County during the pandemic. Five deaths were also announced on May 29.
All five people who died had pre-existing medical conditions, according to the health district. One man was in his 50s, one man was in his 60s, and the other three people were in their 80s, according to the district.
Of the 45 local people who have died in the county after contracting the virus, 37 have been older than 70 years old, according to the health district.
Other than age and gender, the health district does not release information about people who have died.
Along with the five new deaths, the health district announced 272 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most new cases announced in a single day during the pandemic.
The district also increased the number of local people hospitalized to 89. It’s the highest number of local people hospitalized during the pandemic.
There were 117 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Galveston County hospitals Wednesday, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. That includes 27 people in local intensive care units, according to the council.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
People with mild illness recover in about two weeks; those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.