GALVESTON
Galveston resident Charles Scheibl, 41, drowned Sunday at Sunny Beach, the eighth instance of someone drowning in Galveston County since May 1.
Galveston Island Beach Patrol was dispatched at 1:23 p.m. to the report of a man missing in the water, Chief Peter Davis said.
Scheibl had been in waist-deep water with his 10-year-old daughter, two of his friends and those friends' child, Davis said. The friends went to shore to get goggles, and when they returned 10 minutes later, they couldn't find Scheibl, Davis said. The group returned to shore without him, he said.
A bystander saw the man floating farther down the beach and brought him to shore, Davis said.
When beach patrol arrived, an off-duty paramedic had begun chest compressions, Davis said. Beach patrol and the Galveston Fire Department continued CPR until the medical examiner confirmed Scheibl died at 1:42 p.m., Davis said.
Beach patrol connected the Scheibl's friends with Jessie Tree Survivor Support Network Program, a nonprofit aimed at aiding the loved ones of drowning victims, and a Galveston Police Department chaplain.
Beach patrol was flying a green flag for calm conditions Sunday, he said.
