Update: 9:12 p.m.
Matt Robinson has conceded the race for Galveston County Precinct 4 Commissioner to incumbent Commissioner Ken Clark.
"I would like to congratulate Ken Clark on another successful nomination as the Republican candidate for Galveston County Commissioner precinct 4 and wish him well in the upcoming election," Robinson said in a statement. "We knew this was going to be an uphill battle for the nomination and we are certainly proud that our team achieved so much in just a few short months. Looking forward I intend to continue my dedication to public service and my community."
No Democrats are running for the county commissioners seat in November, making Clark the presumptive winner of the race.
With 50 percent of local results reported, Clark had received 67 percent of the vote and led Robinson by about 1,800 votes, according to unofficial results.
Clark has been a member of the commissioners court since 1998.
Update: 8:54 pm.
Half of Galveston County voter precincts are reporting, according to the Galveston County election office. Full results are here.
Hank Dugie still has more than 50 percent of the vote in the county treasurer's race.
Precinct 4 Commission Ken Clark is leading with 67 percent of the vote against his challenger, Matt Robinson.
There's a very tight contest between D. Blake Apffel and incumbent Justice of the Peace Mike Nelson, in the race for Precinct 2, which includes western parts of Galveston County. Apffel, the son of county commissioner Darrell Apffel, has 50.25 percent of the vote.
In the race for Senate District 11, Mayes Middleton has about 54 percent of the reported unofficial votes, according to the Texas Tribune. The district includes parts Brazoria, Harris and Galveston Counties. Bianca Gracia has about 21 percent of the votes in that race, and trails Middleton by about 16,000 votes.
Update: 8:27 p.m.
Early voting results have been posted. A full list can be found here.
In races to watch in Galveston County:
- State Rep. Mayes Middleton received 65.6 percent of the early vote in the race for Senate District 11. Middleton posted similar early results in Harris and Brazoria Counties; a positive sign for his hopes to avoid a runoff election.
- In the race for House District 23, Galveston attorney Patrick Gurski received 33.6 percent of the vote, but led his next closest opponents Terri Leo-Wilson, by only about 300 votes. If a candidate doesn't get more than 50 percent of the vote, the election will go to a run-off.
- League City Councilman Hank Dugie received 54 percent of the early vote for county treasurer and is well ahead of incumbent Treasurer Kevin Walsh. Dugie is running on a platform of abolishing the treasurer's office and has the backing of Galveston County Judge Mark Henry.
Update: 8:12 p.m.
Joe Jaworski, a former Galveston mayor running for attorney general, is pulling about 26.1 percent of the statewide vote, trailing Rochelle Mercedes Garza, who has 44.3 percent of the vote, according to early, incomplete state election results.
Update: 8:09 p.m.
The Associated Press has declared Greg Abbott the winner of the Republican nomination for governor.
Update: 8:02 p.m.
The Associated Press has declared Beto O'Rourke the winner of the Democratic nomination for governor.
Update: 7:40 p.m.
Galveston County hasn't posted any local results yet.
In statewide races, Republican Don Huffines has conceded in the race for governor. Huffines was attempting to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott.
Update: 7:02 p.m.
Polls are now closed across most of Texas, including Galveston County. People who were in line to vote at 7 p.m. still may be casting their ballot.
Just before polls closed, Galveston County Clerk Dwight Sullivan said he expected the last local polling place to close at 7:15 p.m.
Sullivan predicted that the results from early voting returns could be released by 7:30 p.m.
Today is Election Day in Galveston County. Today's races will decide Republican and Democrat candidates who will run for office for county, state and federal offices in the Nov. 8 general elections.
This blog will provide updates on races of local interest in Galveston County, including contests for the Texas State Senate, Texas House of Representatives and Galveston County Treasurer.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
Check back here for updates as results come in.
