GALVESTON
A driver racing along one of Galveston's one-way streets crashed into three police motorcycles Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The police officers — one from Galveston and two from the Texas Department of Public Safety — were unhurt, but all three motorcycles had to be towed away from the scene of the crash, Galveston Police Capt. Josh Schirard said.
The crash occurred about 1 p.m. near the intersection of 51st Street and Avenue O, police said. The police officers were standing on the side of the road, using radar to monitor the speed of vehicles traveling Avenue O, a one-way road that goes nearly 40 blocks through mid-island neighborhoods.
As police watched, two vehicles appeared to begin racing from the traffic light at Avenue O and 45th Street, police said.
The cars were going as fast as 78 mph before reaching the police officers, Schirard said. One of the cars turned off Avenue O at 50th Street, but the other, a black Chevrolet Cobalt, slammed on its brakes, Schirard said.
The driver lost control and veered toward the officers. All three men were able to dive out of the way to avoid being hit and none was seriously injured, Schirard said.
Police identified the driver as an 18-year-old man from Galveston. He was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment of minor injuries to his arm, Schirard said. Police anticipated charging the driver for racing and reckless driving when he was released from the hospital.
Police identified the driver by name, but The Daily News typically does not name people accused of crimes until formal charges are filed.
The state troopers were in Galveston on Tuesday to help the Galveston Police Department monitor traffic ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, Schirard said. With the motorcycle out of commission, the department will need to rethink some of its enforcement plans, Schirard said.
"We're going to try to pull other resources to make up for the fact that we won't have other motorcycles for the Fourth," he said.
The Fourth of July is the single busiest traffic day of the year on the island, he said.
(1) comment
On top of being a total DA and endangering a whole lot of homes, even more people, they badly damaged three police motorcycle to the tune of 90K. The owner of the car should be charged with all this. If the owner wasn't driving too bad. Oh, of course charge the driver.
We tax victims will have to pay for the bikes.
