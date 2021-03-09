The Daily News on Tuesday donated $10,000 to the United Way of Galveston.
Daily News Publisher Leonard Woolsey made the presentation to Lindsey White, executive director for The United Way of Galveston.
“The Daily News is proud to make this donation to the United Way of Galveston,” Woolsey said. “I personally consider the United Way the gold standard of trust, effectiveness and helping those in need.”
Daily News employees also contributed to the United Way of Galveston through an annual United Way campaign, which was held in November.
To learn more about the United Way of Galveston, visit its website at http://uwgalv.org/
— Staff reports
