WEBSTER
A man died late Thursday at the scene of a major accident in Webster after police pursued him as a suspect in a homicide at a Texas City mobile home park where two people died, police said.
The man, 39, appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while he was feeling from police in a vehicle, League City Police Department spokesman John Griffith said.
League City police were pursuing the man at the request of Texas City police, after officers from that department found two people dead at Green Villa Mobile Home Park, 12250 FM 3436, in Texas City, Texas City department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Texas City police were called to the park at 8:21 p.m. because of reports of shots fired, Bjerke said. Police found a man, 39, and a woman, 45 dead in a mobile home, Bjerke said.
Officer found information about a suspect's car and a connection to 4903 Meadowlark St. in Dickinson, Bjerke said.
Police went to the address and saw the suspect in a vehicle, Bjerke said.
At about 9 p.m., the man fled from police in the vehicle north on I-45, Griffith said.
The driver of the vehicle fled through League City, where the car struck a retaining wall in the 20000 block of I-45 in Webster, according to the release. Officers secured the scene and found the driver dead inside the vehicle from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Griffith said.
The Texas City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation in Texas City while the Webster Police Department is investigating the accident scene, according to the release. Police are withholding the name of the dead man pending notifying the family, Griffith said.
Texas City police are still investigating the crime scenes in Texas City and in Dickinson and are calling in other county agencies for assistance, Bjerke said.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Texas City Police Department at 409-948-2525.
This is a developing story.
