DICKINSON
The Dickinson Music Enrichment Center, a new nonprofit organization created to give free music lessons for Dickinson ISD students, has received a $25,000 to support its mission.
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 81F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 81F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 28, 2022 @ 5:35 pm
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Music Enrichment Center, a new nonprofit organization created to give free music lessons for Dickinson ISD students, has received a $25,000 to support its mission.
The grant, which in July was provided by the Dickinson Management District, will go toward purchasing equipment for the organization, Charles Marcus, music center founder, said.
The music center will offer free music lessons to students and provide them with instruments to use free.
The idea of creating a music center came to Marcus after a hit-and-run accident left a Dickinson High School band student dead in December 2021.
Ziyanna Jones, 17, was a senior at Dickinson High School, where she played clarinet as the section leader in the band.
“We want to honor her life through the Dickinson Music Enrichment Center,” Marcus said.
The music center is a startup organization that received nonprofit status in January. Since receiving nonprofit status, the organization has spent months advertising, organizing and searching for a site to from which to operate.
“We offer free music lessons starting with kids in the fourth grade, all the way up to high school,” Marcus said. “Eventually, we will look for more resources to help our students pursue their music careers in college.”
The center's flagship site will be in Dickinson, but the nonprofit has plans for expansion in the future, Marcus said. First, the center must find a place to operate, he said.
“We have already received many applications, but our biggest need right now is a location for our music center,” Marcus said.
“We hope to expand our locations into Houston within a few years of starting up,” Marcus said.
The center will provide trombones, trumpets, tubas, flutes, clarinets, saxophones, drums and French horns to students.
Income thresholds for free lessons is $65,000 a year or less for single-income families and $80,000 a year or less for two-income families, Marcus said.
Applications for the music center are open. The music center will begin recruiting music instructors in September, and plans to begin launching music lessons in January 2023.
Prospective music instructors can apply via email to charles.marcus@tdmec.org.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.