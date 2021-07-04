DICKINSON
Law enforcement officers arrested two men Saturday who were wanted in connection to a homicide in Tyler, Texas.
The Galveston Sheriff’s Office, Dickinson Police, Galveston Police and Tyler Police executed a search and arrest warrant in the 5500 block of Commodore Drive in Dickinson, police said.
The arrests were in connection to a Tyler capital murder investigation. Officers executed felony warrants for the arrest of Lorenzo Martinez, 21, wanted for capital murder; and Andres Urrutia, 19, wanted for capital murder, aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and deadly conduct, police said.
As officers approached the residence to execute the warrants, Urrutia fled on foot and was quickly apprehended, police said.
Martinez was in the driveway and detained without incident, police said.
Martinez was placed into custody with a $1 million bond. Urrutia was placed into custody with bonds totaling $1.9 million.
Both suspects were transported and booked into the Galveston County Jail pending transfer to the Smith County Jail.
