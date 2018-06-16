GALVESTON
At about 11 p.m. Friday, the Galveston Police Department responded to a crash involving a car and a bicycle on 69th Street at the intersection of Lasker Drive, police said.
A Kia Soul was traveling south on 69th Street in the correct lane and the bicycle was traveling east on Lasker, police said.
The cyclist did not stop at the stop sign and the bicycle and the car met in the intersection, police said.
The rider of the bicycle collapsed onto the street and was unconscious, police said. The driver of the Kia was uninjured and still on scene when officers arrived, police said.
The driver of the car voluntarily gave a sample of his blood for analysis, police said.
There is no indication that intoxication was a factor in the collision for the Kia driver, Galveston police Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
The victim was in stable medical condition and expected to recover fully, police said.
None of the names of the people involved in the incident are being released at this time, police said.
