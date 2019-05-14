LEAGUE CITY
A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday and accused of video recording a woman inside a Target restroom, police said.
Jacob Herrera, 21, of Pearland, was arrested and charged with invasive visual recording, according to the League City Police Department.
Police were called to the Target, 3040 Interstate 45, at 10 a.m. to a report of a man visually recording a woman inside a women’s restroom there, according to a police complaint.
When officers stopped the man from leaving the store, he told them he had walked into the women’s restroom by mistake because he was looking at Twitter on his phone, according to the complaint. He denied he was trying to record anyone, according to the complaint.
The woman who called police said she saw someone video recording her while she was in a restroom stall, according to the complaint. The woman said a person had placed a phone on the ground and that she could see herself being recorded when she looked down, according to the complaint.
The woman said she left the restroom, got a manager and returned to witness a man leave the women’s restroom and then enter the men’s restroom.
Herrera was arrested and his bond was set at $2,000, according to the complaint. He was no longer listed in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
Herrera’s arrest is the second time in two weeks that a person in Galveston County has been accused of video recording women in ostensibly private rooms.
On May 5, Keeshon Wells, 18, of Texas City, was arrested and accused of video recording a woman inside at dressing room at the Tommy Hilfiger store at the Tanger Outlets in Texas City. Wells was an employee at the store, police said.
Invasive video recording is a state jail felony and is punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
