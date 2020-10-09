Sea Star Base Galveston's Adaptive Sports Program was selected to receive funding from the Grants for Adaptive Sports Programs for Disabled Veterans and Disabled Members of the Armed Forces, according to an announcement by the National Veterans Sports Program and Special Events.
Funds from the grant totaling $74,128, will be used for planning, developing, managing and implementing Sea Star Base Galveston's adaptive sports programs, said Glenn Urbach, executive director of Sea Star Base Galveston.
"We're excited about the chance to support the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in providing opportunities for veterans with disabilities to enjoy sailing," Urbach said. "Sailing really is a sport for everyone, and we're glad to be a partner in these collaborative projects."
Sea Star Base Galveston's Adaptive Sports Grant Program is facilitated and managed by the National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events Office. Its mission is to provide opportunities for veterans to improve their independence, well-being and quality of life through adaptive sports and therapeutic arts programs, including Paralympic sports such as sailing, archery, cycling and skiing.
For more information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org.
— Angela Wilson
