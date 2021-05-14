GALVESTON
Searchers early Friday morning found the body of an 8-year-old boy who drowned Tuesday night while swimming near the 37th Street rock groin, officials said.
The child, from St. Louis, Missouri, had been swimming with relatives about 7:45 p.m. in an area that Galveston Island Beach Patrol typically doesn't staff with lifeguards this time of year, Chief Peter Davis said.
The child had been caught in a fast-moving rip current near the rock groin, Davis said.
Searches for the boy had continued Wednesday and Thursday. The body was found at 6:34 a.m. near the entrance to the Spanish Grant subdivision, about 6 miles from 37th Street, Davis said.
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family," Davis said.
"We’d also like to remind the public to swim near a lifeguarded station, observe warning signs and flags and to avoid swimming near structures like groins, piers or jetties, because of the constant presence of dangerous rip currents in those areas."
The body was transported to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office, Davis said.
Jesse Tree's Survivors Support Network, a nonprofit that assists families of drowning victims, has been working with the boy's family, Davis said.
Galveston police, the Galveston County Emergency Response Team and the U.S. Coast Guard aided in the search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.