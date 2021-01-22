GALVESTON
Carnival Cruise Line on Friday canceled the remainder of its April departures from Galveston and other U.S. ports because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement resulted in another eight cruises from the Port of Galveston being canceled. The company had previously canceled sailings of the Carnival Freedom through April 10. The announcement applied to planned cruises for Carnival Dream and Vista.
Royal Caribbean already had canceled all its cruises through the end of April
To date, 89 of 325 cruises from Galveston planned for 2021 cruises have been canceled because of the pandemic. In 2020, 254 cruises were canceled after the March shutdown of cruise ships because of the pandemic.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection lifted a strict no-sail order for cruises in October. So far, however, no major cruise line has announced a return to business.
A CDC travel advisory still recommends people avoid cruises because of the high risk of virus transmission aboard ships.
