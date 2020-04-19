For the past three weeks, Shannon Curtis, of Galveston, has been working mostly in her pajamas or gym clothes in a make-shift office at a house she and her family recently moved into, she said.
Curtis, 29, is a registered clinical dietitian for the Harris Health System-Ambulatory Care Services Outpatient Clinics. Like millions of workers across the country, she's having to adjust to working from home because of restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right now, I just feel blessed to still have a job,” Curtis said. “The hardest part of working from home for me is missing out on the networking and camaraderie with colleagues. I enjoyed being in my office most of the time, but I also enjoyed chatting with co-workers at lunch or in their offices as well.
"It’s just different now," she said.
Statistics are tenuous about how many Americans are suddenly working from home during the pandemic, but most sources agree the numbers run into the millions and are up sharply from the 3 percent or so of the workforce before COVID-19.
And the impetus also has changed.
Before this pandemic, most voluntarily worked from home, said Alex Milam, an associate professor of industrial/organizational psychology at the University of Houston-Clear Lake.
“There aren’t too many instances in this country where employers were making people work from home,” Milam said. “Most employees who were afforded or did work from home normally did it because of flexibility from employers or if they were out for an extended illness of some sort. With the mandates and the immediacy of issues as it relates to COVID-19, this is uncharted territory.”
Milam suggests employees be realistic about expectations and not to set the bar too high. He also emphasized that employers who might want to micro-manage employees working from home not assume that employees aren’t working hard or enough just because they’re not in the office, he said.
“In actuality, employees tend to work more at home under these sort of circumstances because work and their personal lives blend together,” he said. “In times like these, it’s OK to be less productive because of what’s going on. Transitions also are important. No one is feeling like they’re on vacation in the middle of a global pandemic.”
Curtis feels more productive at home than she did in the clinic, she said.
“I do realize that things can change in an instant,” she said. “I’m just thankful to be able to stay home and safe while staying financially stable, but I will be ready to go back to work and enjoy the outdoors again.”
SOME ADVANTAGES
Debra Burkley, 60, who lives and works on the island, still carries on with her daily routine of getting dressed and applying makeup as if she were going to work, she said.
“It motivates me to prepare for my day,” she said. “I actually bring my lunch and snacks with me to my office here at home, too. Sometimes, it can be hard to stay focused, but I just stick to my daily agenda log and to-do list. I have to have structure in order to be productive at home.”
A specialty program coordinator in the surgery-urology residency program at the University of Texas Medical Branch for 13 years, Burkley has been working from her home office, complete with filing space, an office desk and chair and other office amenities since March 16, she said.
“Working from home definitely has its advantages,” she said. “However, working remotely has caused me to be lonely at times because I miss my co-workers and teams. There are also the occasional technical difficulties, such as slow internet and other office machine snafus. But the convenience of not having to commute to and from the office has been a godsend.”
Burkley’s days are now filled with Skype and Teams meetings in addition to her normal workload. She’s appreciative of having the opportunity to work from home and for her employer supporting her as well, she said.
“We are experiencing a period in our lives that’s a much unanticipated time for the whole entire world,” she said.
RELAX, ADAPT
Crisis always brings change and some stress and anxiety, said Dr. Napoleon B. Higgins Jr., a child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist in private practice for the past 17 years.
“Most people for the most part are doing well; however, for a few others it may be more difficult,” he said. “There are a lot of stressors with being home and having your routines disrupted. Having to do child care and having a job that’s requiring a heavy workload is going to be difficult. Not having your normal work materials with you while at home can cause stress.
“Things that were easy to do and at your fingertips become more difficult and not having readily available administrative support can be difficult as well," he said.
Raynika Smith, 32, of Texas City, is adjusting to working from home since March 17 as a life insurance representative for American National Insurance Co.
Although she's never worked from home before, Smith has been able to keep up with her duties, she said.
“Honestly, for me, the only hard part about working from home is that it’s super quiet,” she said. “I miss the noise of the office and saying good morning and good night to my co-workers.
"I absolutely love working from home," Smith said. "I find myself being a little bit more focused at home. I also don’t want to come off as a slacker because there are a lot of people who aren’t afforded the opportunity to work from home.”
Higgins said it's important that home-workers know how to take a break and adapt, he said.
“Often people will focus on what all has changed and what would have been if they were in their primary work environment,” he said. “It’s important to focus on the new and adapt to the new setting. It’s also important to keep things in perspective and try to not let it overwhelm you.
“The key is your ability to adapt to your current situation," he said. "Those who are more able to do so will do best.”
