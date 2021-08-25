DICKINSON
Several Dickinson High School students were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a car veered into a bus leaving campus during dismissal Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded at 2:26 p.m. to a call about a wreck in the 5200 block of FM 517, near the high school, which is at 3800 Baker Drive, police spokesman Lupe Vasquez said.
A car traveling east on FM 517 veered into the westbound lane and into another car, Vasquez said. That second car then hit a school bus, he said.
About five or six people, including some students, were transported to the hospital for minor injuries, he said.
By 3:30 p.m., some students still were being evaluated by emergency responders for any injuries, said Tammy Dowdy, spokeswoman for Dickinson Independent School District.
Students who were not injured were being transferred to another bus to be transported home, Dowdy said.
The police department expects to issue a traffic citation but had not done so by 3:30 p.m., Vasquez said.
