BOLIVAR PENINSULA
Damage wrought by Hurricane Laura could cause periodic power outages on Bolivar Peninsula in coming days, according to the company responsible for delivering electricity to the area.
Laura didn't knock down any power lines on Bolivar Peninsula. But the storm damaged Entergy's transmission systems in East Texas and Louisiana, according to the company.
Because of that and because of anticipated high demand for power in the area, the company began Thursday conducting periodic power outages for its customers in Texas.
The decision was made "as a last resort and in order to prevent a more extensive, prolonged power outage," the company said.
The company didn't give a date for when the power outages would end.
Hurricane Laura damaged key transmission lines, conductors, wooden and steel transmission towers that could bring electrical power from the east, according to the company. Crews have started to repair lines to alleviate demand on power systems, the company said.
Until those repairs are made, the company asked its customers to take measures to help reduce electricity use, including keeping air conditioners and thermostats at 78 degrees; using fans instead of air conditioners; closing blinds to reduce warming from the sun; and delaying chores like washing clothes and bathing until the evening or early morning.
"These activities produce moisture and increase humidity in the house, making the air conditioner work harder," the company said.
