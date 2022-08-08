GALVESTON
Dr. Ben Raimer, president of the University of Texas Medical Branch, has been placed on administrative leave, according to an internal memo sent to staff Monday.
In a cryptic statement to The Daily News, University of Texas System officials said Raimer’s administrative leave “is not in any way connected to the operations at UTMB or the Galveston National Lab.”
The memo from James Milliken, chancellor of the system, was terse, noting only that Raimer was on leave as of Monday.
Dr. Charles Mouton, executive vice president, provost and dean of the John Sealy School of Medicine, will be in charge for the time being, according to the memo.
Raimer, who couldn’t be reached for comment on Monday, was appointed president last year, but had served as interim president since 2019, after the departure of former President David Callender.
When Milliken recommended Raimer for the president position in September, he said the move was “in recognition of his outstanding service.”
At the time, Milliken also said the system planned to continue a nationwide search for Raimer’s future successor. The system had formed a search committee in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed its work.
Raimer at the time noted he had plans for the organization extending at least two years into the future.
Raimer has led the medical branch through the COVID pandemic, tricky vaccination requirements and the continued $133 million renovation of John Sealy Hospital.
He is only the fifth person to be a medical branch president since the position was created in 1967.
Raimer attended graduate school at the medical branch. In the 1970s, he opened a private pediatric practice in Galveston. His practice became affiliated with the medical branch in 1993. He has worked for the medical branch since then.
Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.
