DICKINSON
Most Galveston County school districts plan more traditional graduation ceremonies for their classes of 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic upended those rites of passage last spring.
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates down, and vaccination rates climbing, districts are returning to their normal venues — some of which are inside — and allowing students to invite far more guests than last year.
They still are requiring some COVID-19 precautions, such as distancing and face coverings, however.
With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last spring, school districts scrambled to go virtual or organize in-person ceremonies marked by students sitting in widely separated chairs and strict limits on the number of guests allowed.
Although many districts are allowing students to bring more guests this year, some still are imposing limits.
Before the pandemic, Dickinson Independent School District had no limit on the number of guests a student could invite, spokeswoman Tammy Dowdy said.
Last year, graduating seniors could invite only two guests; this year the limit is five, she said.
“We’re increasing it from last year since things are getting better,” Dowdy said.
Students at Texas City and La Marque high schools get 12 tickets this year, up from four last year, because the number of vaccinated people is up and cases are down, district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
“Pre-pandemic, there was not a guest limit,” Tortorici said. “Last year, there was a strict guest limit because of COVID cases and where we were. This year, numbers are down, so we’ll be able to have more guests come.”
Galveston County’s colleges also are limiting attendance at graduations.
University of Texas Medical Branch and Texas A&M University at Galveston are limiting attendance and distancing people.
“It’s a much smaller ceremony than usual, and we’ve got some different protocols in place to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff and their loved ones,” said Rebecca Watts, spokeswoman for Texas A&M University at Galveston.
Many school districts last year made arrangements to move ceremonies outside, and those that typically hold outdoor ceremonies are still doing so.
In Santa Fe, students will graduate outdoors at Joe Raitano Field, which is typical, according to the district.
But districts that typically hold graduation ceremonies inside are resuming that practice.
Galveston Independent School District will hold graduation in its typical venue at Moody Gardens this year, Ball High School Principal Joseph Pillar said.
Last year, seniors graduated at Kermit Courville Stadium, but the outdoor venue poses some challenges that Moody Gardens solves, Pillar said.
“Parking is so much better there than it is out at our field,” Pillar said. “The temperature is better for our at-risk population because it’s a controlled environment.”
Many districts plan socially distanced ceremonies.
Hitchcock High School’s graduation venue, Abundant Life Christian Center, requires some distancing measures, said Sonja Oliphant, secretary to the principal.
Friendswood isn’t necessarily planning to enforce social distancing, but masks will be required, spokeswoman Dayna Owen said.
Texas City schools plan to seat graduates 3 feet apart, which is consistent with school guidelines, Tortorici said.
Guests at Clear Creek Independent School District graduations must stay 3 feet away from other families and graduates will be seated 6 feet apart, according to the district.
Most school districts are requiring masking among attendees of graduation ceremonies.
Most will require masks at least for entering the stadium. Districts such as Clear Creek will allow graduates and guests to remove their masks when they sit down but will require face coverings for entering the stadium, according to the district. Santa Fe Independent School District doesn’t require masks, so they’ll also be optional at the ceremony, according to the district.
At the college level, the medical branch is requiring masks, but Texas A&M University at Galveston is making masking optional, spokespeople said.
Most districts, the medical branch and Texas A&M University at Galveston also are live-streaming or recording their graduation ceremonies for relatives who can’t attend, which some did even before the pandemic, officials said. Universities also are streaming graduation ceremonies.
