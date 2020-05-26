LEAGUE CITY
A 57-year-old man was hospitalized with second- and third-degree burns in an explosion Tuesday afternoon at a metal recycling facility in League City.
The League City Volunteer Fire Department responded around 3:45 p.m. to an explosion and fire at SOHO Metal Recycling, 1429 state Highway 3.
The explosion appeared to have been caused by a worker resting a metal-working torch on a 55-gallon drum of tertiary-butyl alcohol thought to have been empty, Fire Marshal Tommy Cones said.
"There must have been enough vapors left in the drum that it exploded," Cones said. "It caused second- and third-degree burns to his chest, his face, his hands and his stomach area."
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire caused by the explosion, and the man was air transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston in what appeared to be serious condition, Cones said.
Fire investigators were reviewing video of the explosion, and another investigator was going to Galveston to interview the injured man, if possible, Cones said.
