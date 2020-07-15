GALVESTON

The state of Texas plans to open a series of free COVID-19 testing sites over the next 10 days to provide virus screening to people in Galveston County.

The testing is separate from the program managed by Galveston County and the University of Texas Medical Branch.

People must register for testing before arriving at the site. To register for testing, visit txcovidtest.org or call 844-778-2455. Registration for testing will open 24 hours in advance of the scheduled testing date.

There are no restrictions on who can seek testing. People must provide photo identification at testing sites when they attend their scheduled appointments.

July 16, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Showboat Pavilion, 400 6th St. S., Texas City (walk-up testing)

July 18, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jamaica Beach Fire Department, 16628 FM 3005, Jamaica Beach

July 20, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bayshore Park, 5437 FM 646, Bacliff

July 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Galveston County Emergency Services District No. 2, 930 Noble Carl Drive, Crystal Beach

July 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Queen of Peace Church, 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque

July 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Showboat Pavilion, 400 6th St. S., Texas City (walk-up testing)

July 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Runge Park, 4605 Peck Ave., Santa Fe

TBA

Another free testing site is being planned in Galveston, but details were not available Wednesday.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

