GALVESTON
The parking lots at the Port of Galveston have mostly been empty since March, after COVID-19 canceled dozens of cruises, which left expanses of blacktop around Harborside Drive normally filled with passengers’ cars.
But for one night only, the port has a plan to bring people back to the blacktop, by jumping into a popular pandemic trend.
The port on Saturday will create a make-shift drive-in movie theater at one of its parking lots at 33rd Street, and allow up to 150 cars to pull up to watch a double-feature of the animated movie “Rio,” and the 1990 cult classic “Edward Scissorhands.”
The drive-in will be limited to the first 150 vehicles that show up and pay the $25 entrance fee, port spokeswoman Cristina Galego said. People won’t be able to walk onto the parking lot to watch the movie because of city-mandated social distancing guidelines.
Cars will be spaced at least 20 feet apart, and attendees will be able to sit outside their cars, while maintaining social distance, if they choose, Galego said.
Setting up the one-night-only event will cost the port about $3,000, Galego said. It’s not expected to be a big money maker for the port, she said.
“This opportunity is about doing something fun for the community and not about making money,” Galego said. “With people being tired of being stuck at home due to the pandemic and with nowhere to go, we thought that offering a drive-in experience would help lighten the mood.”
The loss of cruise-related parking has been a major hit to the port’s finances this year. In the first six months of 2019, the port brought in $3.6 million in parking revenue from cruise operations, according to a report published by the port in July.
In the first six months of 2020, the port brought in $1.7 million from cruise parking.
When cruises will return to Galveston is the multi-million-dollar question for the port. Earlier this month, the Cruise Lines International Association, whose members include Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line, announced all cruises would be postponed in the United States until at least Oct. 31.
The port had planned to hold the drive-in earlier in the summer, but the idea was postponed because of a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people implemented amid a growing number of coronavirus cases in Galveston and surrounding areas.
The port received permission to hold the drive-in this weekend from Galveston Mayor pro tem Craig Brown, who is the city’s acting mayor and also a member of the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port.
Brown said it was unlikely he would have signed off on the plan for a drive-in earlier in the summer, when cases were on the rise.
Brown expected to receive a similar proposal for a drive-in theater from the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which manages the city’s beach parks.
The permission granted to the port could lead to an increase in more groups seeking permission for larger events in city, Brown said. Those groups will need to follow the same protocols as the port to operate their events, he said.
“We’ll make sure they’re following the orders of the governor and taking other public safety activities that help prevent the spread of this infection,” Brown said. “If they meet that criteria, then I am approving them.”
