When League City closed its parks April 11, Walter Hall Park — which is in the city limits but operated by Galveston County — remained open, underscoring a difference in approaches elected officials are taking to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and highlighting a lack of coordinated efforts.
And in the days since, county and city officials have attempted to explain the differences of opinion and gaps in communication that inspired League City Mayor Pat Hallisey to send email to leaders around the county asking County Judge Mark Henry to be communicative and support cities in their efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.
That criticism led county officials to counter-criticize Hallisey about his lack of participation in county planning efforts in an exchange that highlights how local leaders choose to make their own decisions outside the guidance of state or federal leaders during the pandemic. It also raises questions about how coordinated Galveston County's reopening plans are.
The closure of parks in League City on April 11 was sudden. Just hours after posting on social media that the city's public parks were open to families on the Easter weekend, Hallisey changed course and closed parks over reports of people not observing social distancing guidelines.
Hallisey made the decision after receiving a call from League City Manager John Baumgartner, who reported seeing 200 people wandering around Walter Hall Park, not observing social distancing steps the city had been urging people to take, he said.
League City asked the county to join with the city closures by closing Walter Hall Park, Hallisey said. That request was made by having Baumgartner call Tyler Drummond, Henry's chief of staff. Drummond said that he informed Henry, who consulted with Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark on whether Clark felt the park needed to be closed.
Clark said it should remain open, and so the park remained open.
“I expressed at that time that I didn’t think it was appropriate to be closing a park where people can get some sunshine, because the virus doesn’t like sunshine,” Clark said. “Some people have overreacted to various things, and eventually we’re going to say enough is enough and let’s get back to business.”
Clark didn’t hear anything about crowds in Walter Hall Park on April 11, he said.
The process the county used to make decisions about its facilities was consistent with other decisions Henry had made, he said on Tuesday. When the county decided to close beaches on Bolivar Peninsula, he consulted with County Commissioner Darrell Apffel, whose district includes that area.
“I’ve been consistent in that if the precinct commissioner wants me to consider it, I will, but the precinct commissioner said he didn’t want it closed,” Henry said.
People did note the difference between the city and county stances, Hallisey said. Some people — including members of the League City Council — used the differences to criticize him and his decision-making, he said.
BACK AND FORTH
Hallisey on Monday sent an email to Henry and mayors around the county, imploring him to better work with city leaders on coronavirus-related decisions.
"As I said to you the day you asked all the mayors to support your orders, that the only way we will beat this virus back is to support one another in our efforts," Hallisey wrote, referring to a March 23 stay-at-home order endorsed by Henry and all 12 of Galveston County's mayors. "I still maintain that concept is the only way."
The email claimed that Henry didn't return calls about the closure. Henry disputed that, saying the county had communicated with Baumgartner.
“If he’s telling people that I’m not returning phone calls, that’s just not true,” Henry said.
County officials responded by pointing out Hallisey and other League City officials didn't participate in a joint call between city and county leaders on the Thursday leading into the Easter weekend. Hallisey confirmed he didn't participate in that call but said at the time closing League City parks was not under consideration.
Hallisey and Henry confirmed they never spoke directly about the park closure, despite having each other’s phone number. Hallisey doesn’t call county officials because he no longer expects to receive calls back, he said on Wednesday.
“They don’t talk to me,” Hallisey said. “They’ve been conspicuously absent. That’s part of the game they’re playing.”
In Galveston, officials also have forgone trying to jointly plan responses with the county. Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough and City Manager Brian Maxwell had gone so far as to arrange daily phone calls with the Galveston County Health District and the University of Texas Medical Branch to discuss the latest developments on the island and elsewhere in the county.
That phone call has led Galveston officials to sometimes receive, and announce, new information about COVID-19 developments in the county well before other local leaders. On April 7, when the county announced four new deaths connected to COVID-19, Maxwell announced the deaths during a virtual town hall broadcast.
The broadcast was at noon. The health district didn’t officially announce the deaths until 5 p.m.
Henry had no problem with Galveston getting its own updates or making its own decisions, he said.
“I would never try to tell Galveston, here’s how you should run the city, because I don’t want them telling me how I should run the county,” Henry said. “Every city is going to have a different philosophy.”
ONE SIZE DOESN'T FIT ALL
Henry said there can’t be a one-size-fits-all coronavirus response in the county.
Galveston and Galveston County have acted out of step on other issues. The city closed bars and restricted restaurants six days before a county-wide order was issued. The city closed its beaches on March 29; the county has kept the beaches on Bolivar Peninsula open except for three days over the Easter weekend.
Like Hallisey, Yarbrough said he and the city were committed to developing their own individual plan early in the response to COVID-19 and are choosing to stick with it.
“I don’t want to get into a spat with Mark Henry, it’s too late for that,” Yarbrough said. “But I think the county could do more.”
Yarbrough planned to ask the county to coordinate with neighboring counties, such as Brazoria County, on drafting a coordinated reopening plan for the region. If county leaders choose not to make that effort, the city of Galveston might attempt to make a regional plan on its own, Yarbrough said.
Not every mayor is critical of Henry or the county government’s response. Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor on Tuesday said he’d had no difficulties while working or communicating with county officials.
“I feel his pain, because the mayors are usually blamed for something that happens in a city,” Tabor said of Hallisey. “From our end, we haven’t had a problem. But we really haven’t asked for much.”
What remains unclear is whether Galveston County officials will coordinate when the time comes begin to announce plans for lifting some COVID-19 restrictions that have closed some businesses and restricted others.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced his first set of plans to reopen the Texas economy from the COVID-19 crisis. But the plans included little information about what county and city leaders should do to plan their own reopening efforts. Abbott was scheduled to participate in a phone call with county and municipal leaders on Friday afternoon.
The call was not open to the media.
During his address, Abbott called for a gradual reopening that was based on data and advice from doctors. Abbott didn't plan to make another announcement about reopening until April 27, he said.
Abbott's announcement left open the possibility that cities and counties will be left with some control of their reopening plans.
Hallisey didn't know whether Galveston County’s elected leaders would be able to make a uniform announcement about their reopening plans, he said.
“I’m going to do what’s in the best interests of League City,” Hallisey said. “If it was my druthers, I would like us all to be on the same page. I think if we can all get on the same page, that’s a smart move.”
