A Texas City woman was charged with murder late Saturday in connection with the death of Lucia "Lucy" Bertrand, 33, whose body was found Thursday in a house on Vance Avenue and investigators are searching for a second person, police said.
Prosecutors charged Amy Lynne Medina, 37, with murder Saturday, said Lt. Kenneth Brown, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department. She was held Sunday in the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond, jail records show.
Investigators also have a murder warrant for a Cory Thomas McCray, 19, and are asking for anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 409-643-5720, Brown said.
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman about 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Vance Avenue and found Bertrand dead when they arrived, police said.
Investigators Sunday were still waiting on information about the exact cause of Bertrand’s death, Brown said.
“Detectives are still figuring out what the motive was for all of it,” Brown said.
Medina was already in jail on an unrelated warrant when prosecutors charged her Saturday, Brown said.
Medina was sentenced in January to five years probation for tampering with government records, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.