LA MARQUE
Deputies arrested a La Marque man Thursday in connection with a Feb. 16 shooting that sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
Norman Lee Schlotter, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. He was in the Galveston County jail Thursday on $80,000 bond, Trochesset said.
Deputies in the office’s warrant division, who had been searching for Schlotter, learned he was to be at the courthouse and arrested him there, Trochesset said.
Schlotter was wanted in connection with a shooting on the Delany Road overpass in which a man was shot in the head, but survived, Trochesset said.
Officials have not named the victim, but said he had been released from the hospital.
Sometime after 2 a.m. Feb. 16, the victim called a woman to give him a ride home from a tavern on 25th Avenue N. in Texas City, according to the sheriff’s office.
A man on a motorcycle, who investigators said was in a relationship with the woman, chased the car to the Delany Road overpass that spans Interstate 45, officials said.
The woman stopped the car, got out and confronted the motorcyclist, who knocked her to the ground, officials said.
He then approached the passenger side of the car, argued with the passenger, pulled out a handgun and shot him, according to an account the driver related to deputies.
Investigators as of Thursday were still determining many of the details of the case, Trochesset said.
The bullet apparently did not pass through the victim’s skull.
