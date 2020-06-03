GALVESTON
Island favorite Bronco Burritos sustained damage from an electrical fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Galveston Fire Department.
The fire department responded to calls about a fire at 4917 Broadway about 5:30 a.m., Chief Charles Olsen said.
Flames made it all the way up to the roof and firefighters had to open up the walls to put out the fire, he said.
The source of the fire appears to have been electrical equipment in the walls, Olsen said.
No one was hurt, no surrounding buildings were damaged and everyone had already evacuated the restaurant by the time firefighters arrived, Olsen said.
The shop will likely have to close for some time to repair the damage, he said.
The fire department put out the flames by 7 a.m., he said.
