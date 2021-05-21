As if to highlight the fact hurricane season is around the corner, a tropical low pressure system brewed up suddenly Friday just off the Texas coast.
Galveston Island and Galveston Bay were under a coastal flood advisory because of Atlantic Low 91 until 7 a.m. and small-craft advisory until 4 p.m. Saturday, forecasters said Friday evening.
Galveston County was forecast to get between 1/2 inch and 1 inch of rain Friday night with some isolated areas possibly getting 2 to 3 inches of rain, said Wendy Wong, a meteorologist with The National Weather Service Houston-Galveston office.
The low had about a 60 percent chance of developing into a weak tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
“The system is not expected to develop or strengthen significantly,” Wong said.
“The main threat will be the amount of rain,” she said.
“With so much rain this week, the grounds are saturated and additional rain from this system could cause problems. In coastal communities, the system could cause elevated tide issues.”
Rain on Saturday will fall just east of Interstate 45 during the afternoon. By Saturday night, the rain will decrease, Wong said. More rain will come Sunday, and most of it will be west of Interstate 45.
The National Weather Service’s Houston-Galveston office is monitoring data on the system.
On the positive side, it might not be as warm because of cloud coverage, Wong said.
Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1, but the season already had produced two tropical systems — the one in the Gulf and one in the Atlantic about 300 miles northeast of Bermuda, according to the hurricane center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.