GALVESTON
The Galveston Arts Center will offer its 10-week summer art youth program two days a week beginning June 11 and 12 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston.
The program will have classes open to students ages 7 to 10 and 11 to 14 and will operate at half capacity Thursdays and Fridays through Aug. 14. A live, online version of these same classes will be offered for those who prefer to learn from home.
For more information on class availability and registration, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org/classes/summer-art-classes or call Reyna Collura, 409-763-2403, Ext. 1004.
— Angela Wilson
