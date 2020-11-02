GALVESTON
Elections have never been over on election night.
During every election, there are straggling ballots and provisional ballots to be assessed and dealt with. During even the smoothest of elections, the tallies aren’t official until they’re canvassed, days after the polls close.
Election 2020 isn’t shaping up to be the smoothest. And while some races will be clearly decided Tuesday and simply awaiting the official stamp, others might take days to reach a final count. Among the most uncertain races is the contest for president of the United States, experts said.
With the final hours of the election here, and tens of millions of people already having voted, there’s only one question on many people’s minds:
When will it be over?
How early the outcome of the 2020 election is clear depends on a lot of things, election experts say. But two outcomes appear to be more likely than others, said Kirby Goidel, the director of Texas A&M University’s Public Policy Research Institute.
Either Joe Biden clearly wins a number of early swing states, including Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, prompting an early end to Donald Trump’s chances for reelection; or the votes in those swing states are close. In that case, “you can brew some coffee and get comfortable,” for a long wait, Goidel said.
“I can envision a scenario where we’ll fairly early in the night know how the voting will turn out,” Goidel said. “If Biden wins in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, it is hard to imagine how Trump wins the presidential election.
“Even if Biden picks up just one of these states, Trump’s path to 270 electoral college votes gets perilous. If Trump wins all three states, we won’t know anything anytime soon.”
In the drawn-out version of events, the election might come down to Pennsylvania, another swing state, which will only begin counting a large number of mail-in votes Tuesday. It could take up to three days to finish counting those votes, some experts said.
Taking that long to count votes isn’t unusual and has been common for years, said Jonathan Coopersmith, a professor of history at Texas A&M University. What’s different this year is that Republicans, Trump in particular, are attacking the legality of counts that happen after Nov. 3.
“In Pennsylvania, it’s a state law that you’re not supposed to count until Election Day and it’s going to take several days,” Coopersmith said. “It just takes time to go through the ballots and verify.”
The time it takes to get a vote count out of Pennsylvania could swing the state’s results because as many as 3 million people might have voted by mail in the state this year.
Trump spent part of the weekend at rallies complaining about the counting process in Pennsylvania and said he might sue over it. One news report suggested he might try to declare victory if the Election Day returns there and in other swing states suggest he is ahead.
On Sunday night, Trump denied to reporters he planned to declare premature victory.
Barring something unusual Tuesday, it doesn’t appear that Texas would be among the states to contribute to late results Tuesday night, Coopersmith said.
In Galveston County, officials began processing early vote totals Saturday, Galveston County Clerk Dwight Sullivan said. The results of the early votes aren’t technically counted, but that can be done by a computer mere moments after the last polling place closes on Election Day, Sullivan said.
Galveston County voting results won’t be released until all 46 polling places in the county have closed, Sullivan said. That will be at 7 p.m. unless people are still in line at a polling place at that time.
When those votes are released, it likely will give a clear picture of where county and city elections will fall. Just more than 60 percent of Galveston County’s registered voters cast ballots early, either in person or by mail.
That means only the tightest races will be decided by the people who show up to the polls Tuesday.
Even after results are tallied Tuesday night, there still will be some counting to do. Mail-in ballots that were postmarked Tuesday but only received on Wednesday still are eligible to be counted, as are ballots that are sent from overseas.
Officially, the county’s final count doesn’t need to be completed and verified until Nov. 17, Sullivan said. Only then will the votes be considered complete and official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.