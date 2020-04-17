As President Donald Trump, governors and mayors consider when and how to loosen coronavirus restrictions that brought the U.S economy to a violent halt, hundreds of small businesses across the county cling to hope of recovery and warn everyday commerce must return soon or it will be too late for them.
And some argue that even after the deadbolts turn and the neon “Open” signs flicker back on, something essential to entrepreneurial life — call it confidence, call it faith in the American dream — will have been lost, perhaps forever.
As the COVID-19 shock wears off, a rising anger is replacing earnest cooperation among some business owners as dire health predictions fail to manifest and hospitals remain underwhelmed, as relief money runs out and millions lose their jobs under aggressive government restrictions few in this nation had witnessed before and never imagined they’d see.
‘A DANGEROUS GAME’
“I would say mayors and governors are playing a very dangerous game,” said Jeffrey A. Tucker, editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research, which describes itself as a nonpartisan economic research and advocacy organization with a sharp leaning toward small, limited government.
“The public was willing to go along initially because everybody was shocked,” he said. “They were under very nearly house arrest and thought there must be a good reason, but now the reasons aren’t there anymore. The hospitals aren’t overwhelmed, none of the predictions of mass death are true.
“I think what we’re seeing is a strange hubris take over on the part of politicians who don’t want to admit they were egregiously wrong,” he said. “They’re playing a pretend game, and it’s getting ever more obvious.”
Protests have erupted in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina and Utah — states led by Republican and Democratic governors — over the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.
‘FIRST RESPONSIBILITY’
But local government and health officials argue the most dangerous game would be returning to business as usual too soon, allowing the virus to reemerge, triggering a fresh round of draconian measures to contain it and causing more economic suppression down the road.
Government’s most important role is to protect people, they argue. If grim predictions haven’t played out, it’s because people abided by stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures, they said. And the aggressive use of emergency powers and communal cooperation are why hospitals aren’t yet overwhelmed and the death toll hasn’t spiked horrifically, they argue.
The intensity of political pressure and backlash for elected officials in Galveston County varies with geography.
In League City, decidedly more ideologically conservative than, say, Galveston, elected officials are being accused of tyranny and abuse of power.
“A good friend of mine called us communists,” League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “The things we have had to do are not easy. I try to take a broader view. I think our first responsibility is to look out for the health, safety and welfare of people who live in our community.”
Hallisey lost a friend to COVID-19 and knew of residents, including Tommy Cones, League City’s fire marshal, who contracted, endured and recovered from coronavirus, he said.
But he’s not oblivious to the harm social distancing orders have done to businesses, he said.
A FINE LINE
“I know businesses are taking a beating from this and I wish it was different,” Hallisey said. “My God, they’re serving food and alcohol out the door. I know it’s not enough. Unfortunately, I’m stuck trying to make sense of trying to protect business and people.”
Hallisey largely followed the lead of Gov. Greg Abbott and County Judge Mark Henry in issuing orders to minimize and discourage non-essential gatherings, he said. Those orders included closing restaurant dining rooms and bars and non-essential business — moves Abbott extended until April 30.
Abbott declined to call the actions shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders, arguing such labels leave the wrong impression, and he wanted Texans to know, for example, they could still go to the grocery store.
But Hallisey met with resistance when he took orders a step further by closing parks April 11 after residents began complaining about large gatherings. For some residents and council members, it was the final straw.
League City’s coronavirus-related disaster declaration expired Tuesday night when the council voted 5-3 against extending it to April 28.
Allowing the local order to lapse limits Hallisey’s emergency powers to enact restrictions without city council approval.
Councilman Nick Long, who voted against extending the declaration, said Hallisey’s order to close parks pushed him further against extending the disaster declaration.
Long has gotten an earful from residents and business owners about restrictions, he said.
“It’s killing business,” Long said. “I talked to several restaurants, hair salons, little sign companies. I mean, their revenue went to absolutely zero and their expenses are still rolling in. I don’t know how much federal relief a one-person hair salon will get.”
‘WORSE THAN DISEASE’
Long, an employee benefit consultant, hasn’t been as hurt by the pandemic-induced shutdown as his wife, Kari Long. She owns Bluewater Management, which manages vacation rental properties in Galveston and employs 26 people.
The company hasn’t had to lay anyone off, but if orders suppressing or closing business continues beyond May 1, it might be a different story, he said.
The city of Galveston on March 23 ordered the closure of vacation rentals and ordered short-term guests staying in them to leave the island, among many other measures to shed tourists who might infect locals and further burden medical and police services.
Long never thought he’d see the day this would happen in the United States, he said.
“If you told me a couple of months ago, I would have laughed,” he said.
It’s time to reopen the economy, Long said.
“Maybe the medicine was worse than the disease,” Long said. “The disease is certainly horrible, but we caused a lot of destruction and mayhem and pain with our response. Now, it’s time to get back open again.”
ON THE SIDE OF CAUTION
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough hasn’t fielded calls from angry business owners, he said.
“I’ve been surprisingly impressed with how cooperative businesses have been,” Yarbrough said. Most complaints have been about closed beaches and golf courses, he said.
That’s not to say businesses aren’t eager to reopen, Yarbrough said. But it has to be done in way that prevents thousands of Houstonians from descending on the island, he said.
“I would rather be cautious on the front-end than regretful on the back-end,” Yarbrough said. “I know people are going stir-crazy, even supporters are frustrated. Some people think it’s a made-up government scheme. But we’re getting reports by-and-large that Galvestonians were complying.”
ACCEPTABLE RISK
Business owners such as Long and Brad Vratis argue shutdowns can’t go on forever and personal responsibility should come into play. People more at risk for severe effects from coronavirus should continue to avoid public contact. Hand-washing and extra sanitary precautions should continue, they said.
Vratis, whose family owns Stingaree Restaurant & Marina on Crystal Beach, believes people should be able to make their own risk assessments. If employees don’t want to return to work, that’s their personal decision, he said. Customers also can make personal decisions. If they’re in a high-risk category they should self-isolate and take other measures, Vratis said.
“I’d like to see Americans be able to use their decision-making skills on their own,” he said. “I’d like to see the allowance to follow whatever guidelines for the safety of the public.”
Restaurants should be able to reopen dining rooms under U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and safety protocols such as spacing tables farther apart and limiting the number of patrons, among other preventative measures, Vratis said.
Takeout service generates some revenue but isn’t sustainable, Vratis said.
“Have the American government go to 20 percent of their income,” he said. “Let them work that out.”
Pandemic-induced closures and restrictions are depriving Vratis and other business owners their opportunity to make a living and take care of their families, which isn’t the American way, Vratis said.
CERTAIN TRUTHS
Coronavirus doesn’t affect all people in the same way, Vratis said. It’s impossible to create a world in which everyone is safe, he said.
“Everybody wants foolproof,” he said. “That’s just not obtainable. If you’re looking for 100 percent, and everyone sits in a bubble, good luck. I just don’t think that way.”
It’s going to take a generation or more to get people’s confidence back in the American business climate, Tucker said. And he predicts a day of political reckoning and upheaval proportional to the economic upheaval, he said.
Along with a once thriving economy, something else was lost in the government response to the pandemic, he said.
“I don’t care about ideology,” Tucker said. “There are certain truths that we all agree on — the freedom of movement, the ability to make choices in life, the freedom to create and invent and be in charge of our own future.
“These are things all Americans agreed to and then suddenly it all went away and nobody knows how the heck it happened.”
