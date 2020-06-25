GALVESTON
Representatives for the University of Texas System have temporarily suspended the search for a new University of Texas Medical Branch president to focus on coronavirus efforts, officials said.
The system’s search advisory committee recommended the suspension, in part because of the medical branch’s efforts and also because candidates for the job are focused on combating the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
Dr. Ben Raimer, a medical school faculty member, pediatrician and former legislative liaison for the medical branch, will continue as interim president until circumstances permit the search resuming, officials said.
Raimer has served as interim president since Dr. David Callender left the medical branch in September, taking the top position at Houston’s Memorial Hermann Health System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.