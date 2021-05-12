GALVESTON
Search crews still were looking Wednesday for the body of an 8-year-old from St. Louis who drowned Tuesday night after he was caught in a rip current near the 37th Street rock groin, officials said.
The boy, whose name wasn't being released because of his age, was swimming with his family at 7:45 p.m. in an area Galveston Island Beach Patrol typically doesn't staff this time of year, patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
"That's an area we don't staff when we're really short-handed," Davis said.
The boy and his family were swimming near the 37th Street rock groin as a beach patrol guard was driving along the beach doing a final patrol for the evening, Davis said.
The guard noticed the boy floating in a rip current and jumped into the water to rescue him, he said.
"It was too late," Davis said.
It appeared the boy had gotten caught in the current very fast, and his family hadn't realized what was happening, he said.
Search crews looked for the boy until about midnight Tuesday with shoreline searches and U.S. Coast Guard helicopters, Davis said. The search continued through Wednesday.
"Our hearts really go out to this family," Davis said. "It makes it really hard on our staff when it’s a child. All drownings are preventable."
The family members are regular visitors to Galveston, Davis said.
The 37th Street area isn't typically busy, so this time of year, before the peak summer season, beach patrol usually doesn't put tower guards in that area, especially if there are fewer seasonal guards on staff, Davis said.
But, Davis is worried about guard staffing during the summer, he said.
"We’re going to be really really short-staffed this summer," Davis said. "We’re going to have to figure out what that means."
Galveston police also assisted with the search and Galveston County Emergency Response Team will assist Thursday, Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.