GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District on Thursday reported 11 deaths among residents confirmed to have COVID-19.
To date, 193 deaths of people from Galveston County have been related to the virus, according to the health district.
The latest group of deaths include nine men and two women. Two of the deaths were people in their 50s; two were in their 60s; four were in their 70s; two were in their 80s; and one was older than 90 years old. All of the people had unspecified pre-existing medical conditions, according to the health district.
The deaths occurred between Dec. 1 and Dec. 27, according to the health district.
They were the most COVID-related deaths confirmed on a single day since 31 deaths were announced on Sept. 8.
Twenty-five local people were confirmed dead in December, making it COVID's fourth-deadliest month in Galveston County since the first death occurred in April. Death reports often lag weeks behind reports of new cases and hospitalizations.
Fifty-seven local people died in July, according to the health district.
The health district announced 312 new local cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as 74 new recoveries. To date, 21,611 people in Galveston County have been diagnosed with the virus, and 16,167 people have recovered.
There were 5,251 active cases of the COVID-19 among county residents, marking the most active cases reported on a single day in the county since Aug. 10, when there were 5,333 cases in the county at one time. There were 4,151 active cases in the county on Jan. 1, according to the district.
There were 119 people being treated for COVID-19 in county hospitals on Thursday, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. Of those, 36 people were in intensive care units.
