The Texas City Independent School District's Board Facilities Committee is requesting proposals from community members for a new names for La Marque Middle School, Director of Communications Melissa Tortorici said.
Interested persons are asked to suggest a name for the school by using the proposal form at tcisd.org/news. The proposal form must be turned in by Sept. 1.
For more information, contact Tortorici at mtortorici@tcisd.org or 409-916-0114.
— Angela Wilson
