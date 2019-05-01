TEXAS CITY
A 41-year-old man died Tuesday evening in an apparent drowning in Galveston Bay, police said Wednesday.
Steven Ramos, 41, of Houston, was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. after the did not return from a kayak fishing trip near the Texas City Dike, police said.
Ramos was last seen alive at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
The Texas City Fire Department, police department and the U.S. Coast Guard searched waters around the dike. At 3:50 a.m., a friend and a relative notified police that they had found his body near the 2000 block of Levee Road, police said.
Ramos' death is still under investigation, police said. The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.
