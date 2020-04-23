The San Jacinto Council of Girl Scouts of the USA has extended to Sunday an online program that provides cookie care packages to locals on the front line of the COVID-19 fight.
The public can purchase cookies online or donate them through the Cookies4Heroes program. The care packages will be safely delivered to health care workers, first responders, grocery store employees and other essential workers.
Each care package will include a dozen boxes of donated cookies and a handmade card from a Girl Scout.
Order the packages at gssjc.org/cookies4heroes.
Donations to support Girls Scouts Cookies4Heroes can be made online at gssjc.org/cookies. For more information, call 800-392-4340 or visit www.gssjc.org.
— Angela Wilson
