LEAGUE CITY
A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in League City early Friday morning, police said.
The crash happened in the 7100 block of FM 517 about 12:30 a.m., according to the police department.
The man's green Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on the highway when it left the road and crashed into a ditch, police said.
The man died at the scene, police said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which was still under investigation, police said.
Police did not release the man's name on Friday.
