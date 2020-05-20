LEAGUE CITY
A Texas City man was charged with theft, evading arrest and giving false information after being accused of stealing shrimp, fleeing police and crashing his vehicle Tuesday afternoon, police said.
James Everett Henderson, 53, was arrested after officers found a gray backpack filled with frozen shrimp — valued at $125.86, in a four-door silver Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The three charges — evading arrest with a vehicle, theft of property with two prior convictions and failure to identify, fugitive from justice — carry bonds of $250,000, $60,000 and $2,500, respectively, police said.
At 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, the police department received a call about a theft in progress at Walmart, 1701 W. FM 646 in League City. The witness reported a man had fled from the store after concealing items from the meat department, police said.
The witness also gave police a description of the man and a vehicle, police said.
A League City police traffic unit in the area found a vehicle fitting the description at the intersection of state Highway 96 and West Walker Street, police said. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled south on West Walker Street, police said.
The vehicle went out of control and mounted a curb, blowing out both passenger-side tires, an affidavit stated. The vehicle reentered the roadway and struck a Ford Explorer from behind as it approached the stop sign at the intersection of West Walker Street and Victory Lakes Drive, an affidavit stated.
Henderson is accused of abandoning the vehicle and running from the scene and eventually was taken into custody on the grounds of the Orchard Park at Victory Lakes assisted living community, police said.
The failure to identify charge stems from Henderson initially telling police officers his name was James Henson, according to the affidavit. Henderson has six previous theft convictions, according to an affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.