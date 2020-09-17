GALVESTON
Many Texas businesses as well as nursing homes can open up to more people starting next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday. But bars around the state still must still stay shut for an unspecified amount of time.
During a press conference from Austin, Abbott cited the number of people recovering from the virus and low numbers of hospitalizations around the state as his reasons for reducing restrictions he had enacted in late June.
"The biggest reason for these improvements is that Texans are taking COVID seriously," Abbott said. People are wearing masks, washing their hands and staying appropriately spread out from each other, Abbott said
"Those safe practices remain the best defense against COVID until a vaccine arrives in the coming months," he said.
With that, Abbott said that he would allow many businesses to allow more people inside their doors starting next week.
Retail stores, restaurants, office buildings, gyms, museums and libraries can open at 75 precent capacity beginning Monday, Abbott said. Nursing homes can reopen their doors to families and visitors, provided they follow state-mandated safety precautions, Abbott said.
Hospitals can also begin performing elective procedures, Abbott said.
But Abbott said that bars — which he called a major vector for the spread of the virus — still must remain closed.
"Because bars are nationally recognized as COVID-spreading locations, they are still not ready to open at this time," Abbott said. "However, it is important for them to know we are focused on finding ways to get them open."
The rules are the first major steps back from statewide COVID-19 restrictions that Abbott imposed on June 26, amid a spike in new cases around the state. That spike followed the end of a first round of restrictions, including a statewide stay-at-home order, that Abbott had imposed in April and lifted in May.
Rules regarding social distancing inside restaurants and other precautions are still in effect, Abbott said.
Abbott announced no changes to his statewide mask order, which requires people to wear face coverings in public places. That order went into effect on July 2.
Going forward, Abbott said he would base future decisions about the state's COVID-19 restrictions on hospitalization rates, which he called the most reliable form of data available.
As of Wednesday, 88 Galveston County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Galveston County Health District. According to the district's data, hospitalizations peaked around Aug. 14, when 101 local people were hospitalized with the virus.
The district has reported at least 80 COVID-19 hospitalizations on all but one day since July 28.
The Southeast Texas Regional Area Council, which also reports local hospitalization numbers based on data submitted by hospitals, recorded just 46 people hospitalized by COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Wednesday was the lowest daily total reported by the council since May 12.
