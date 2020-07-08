GALVESTON
A complete nightmare.
That’s how Meredith Reue described what she thought of the idea of sending her daughter, Jemma, a second-grader, back into school buildings in the fall.
So, when Parker Elementary School in Galveston opens its doors later this year, Reue’s daughter will stay home, she said.
“It will be virtual,” Reue said. “With the current situation, I want her to stay healthy. I want the teachers to stay healthy. Me, my family, my parents. We want us to stay healthy. You’re conflicted. We really want her to have that in-person experience. But the health and safety trumps that.”
The decision about whether to send children back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic is one thousands of parents in Galveston County and millions across Texas will have to deal with in coming weeks as they weigh health, child care and other intricate issues of public education.
The Texas Education Agency on Tuesday announced that Texas school districts must give their parents an option: return children to in-person classes in the fall or allow them to stay at home and continue classes through online virtual learning. The agency mandated that schools offer in-person classes and will allow parents the option of taking classes outside their districts if their local system doesn’t or cannot offer online classes.
Schools across Texas closed in March as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
While details about how individual districts are reopening are still being developed, the agency’s rules impose something of a deadline on parents. Families must notify districts of their decisions two weeks before the beginning of school. Start dates vary around the county, and school districts that have announced tentative dates are aiming for a mid-August return.
WIDE RANGE OF OPINIONS
As parents around the county on Tuesday still were digesting the state rules set out, opinions on whether or not their students will return to school ran the gamut, depending on peoples’ ability to stay home, trust in school systems and trust in themselves to supervise their children’s education at home.
Dominique Green wanted his son Donovan, a 16-year-old Dickinson High School junior, to return to class, feeling virtual learning lacks the needed structure a classroom and in-person learning provides, he said.
Donovan ended his sophomore year, like all his classmates, learning remotely, and Dominque Green said the virtual set-up was sometimes difficult to navigate.
“The virtual classes weren’t as much about learning; they were more about getting work done,” Dominque Green said.
Similarly, Texas City resident Creshonda Collins said her son, John French, Jr., 10, would return to school at Levi Fry Intermediate School, in part because she wasn’t totally confident acting a teacher.
“Realistically, I know I cannot teach my son new fifth-grade content,” French said.
She believed the school district would do its best to create an environment for students to learn but said she worried about other parents who will send their children to school without face masks or without screening them for symptoms and keeping them home from school as a precaution.
Children are not immune to the COVID-19 virus, but they generally suffer fewer serious health effects after contracting it as compared to adults. Of the 4,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19 identified in Galveston County as of Wednesday morning, just 6 percent, or 297 cases, have been in children under the age of 10. Another 11.8 percent of cases, 564 cases total, have been identified in people under the age of 20.
There have been no deaths reported in either of the youngest age groups in Galveston County or in all of Texas.
A DEARTH OF NORMALITY
Still, the risk their children would be exposed to the virus at school and bring it back to their homes and families was too high to accept, some parents said.
Dahlia Alvarez, a stay-at-home mother, has two children in the Hitchcock School system, Penelope Moore, a kindergartner, and Harper Moore, a second-grader, who are staying home for at least the first semester of school.
“The second semester is kind of up in the air,” Alvarez said. “If things start to look better, it’s possible.”
Alvarez worried that young children weren’t being required to wear masks — the state’s current orders don’t require people under the age of 10 to wear face coverings — and she doubted a sense of normalcy, which she wants for the her children, would really exist in the early days of the return to school, she said.
“I just feel like they’re going to be too focused on things they can’t do,” Alvarez said.
But that desire for normalcy also is a driving force for some parents and students, who have found themselves put into unusual positions during months of quarantines, canceled events and social distancing efforts.
“There’s always sickness out there, so that doesn’t bother me,” said Jill Divin, whose youngest son, Westley, plans to be in class on the first day of 10th grade at Hitchcock High School when the time arrives.
“All this stuff were taken away from these kids,” Divin said. “It’s not the same. He has no siblings at home any more, so I’ve been trying to be his friend. That’s really weird.”
Reporters Angela Wilson, Matt deGrood and James LaCombe contributed to this report.
