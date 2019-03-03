TEXAS CITY
Police in Texas City on Sunday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Texas Avenue early in the morning.
The 54-year-old man's body was found about 3:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of Texas Avenue, police said. Police did not immediately name the man.
The department did not release a cause of death, but did say there were no signs of foul play.
The death is still under investigation, police said. The Galveston County Medical Examiners Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.
