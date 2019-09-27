GALVESTON
A Galveston man has been sentenced to four years in prison for threatening a woman with a BB gun during a fight over spilled milk.
Joseph Sendejas, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
A woman told officers in April when they arrived at a home in the 7200 block of Heards Lane that she slapped Sendejas because he had fallen asleep and spilled milk on the floor, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Sendejas then began yelling at the woman, tearing up her belongings and placed a black and silver handgun to her head, according to the affidavit.
Police arrested Sendejas and determined the gun was an air pistol designed to look like a real handgun, according to the affidavit.
