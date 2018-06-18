GALVESTON
A bicyclist injured when he was hit by a car Friday remained in critical condition Monday.
The man has not been officially identified by police, but sources confirmed he was in critical condition at a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital.
The man was injured on Friday evening near the intersection of 69th Street and Lasker Drive. He was hit by a car traveling south on 69th Street as he tried to cross the road.
The bicyclist did not stop at a stop sign before trying to cross the road, police said. The driver of the car was not charged.
Police initially said the man was expected to recover fully. A new recovery prognosis was not available on Monday
— John Wayne Ferguson
