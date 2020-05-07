Texans applying for unemployment compensation might be required to search for work to retain benefits once Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening plan for Texas businesses reaches the beginning of Phase 2, set for May 18.
Texas Workforce Commission Executive Director Ed Serna told lawmakers the agency planned to require that Texans begin searching for work once Abbott began allowing restaurants and retail stores to open at 50 percent capacity, The Texas Tribune reported Thursday.
Abbott’s plan states that will happen on May 18, barring major changes in infection rates. Two Democratic lawmakers reportedly told the Tribune about the statement.
The commission waived the requirement that people drawing benefits must be looking for work when COVID-19 shutdowns caused widespread job losses and the commission began receiving record numbers of new applications.
Commission spokesman Cisco Gamez declined to confirm the return of the work-search requirement, saying only that it would happen “at some point,” The Tribune report said. Texans receiving benefits would receive two weeks’ notice of the new requirement, should it be instituted, Gamez said
— Kathryn Eastburn
